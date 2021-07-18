9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, July 18, 2021
Police arrest UPND cadres in Solwezi

Six United Party for National Development (UPND) cadres have been arrested by police in Solwezi district for conduct likely to cause breach of the peace.

This was after Patriotic Front (PF) and UPND cadres clashed yesterday in the Solwezi central business district.

Northwestern province Commissioner of Police, Joel Njase has confirmed the incident in Solwezi today.

Mr Njase said the fights started as a result of UPND cadres being found in the wrong ward thereby, disturbing the peace.

“According to the ECZ campaign schedule, PF is supposed to be in Tumvwanganai and Kyawama wards whilst UPND is supposed to be in Kyafukuma and Kivuku wards,” he said.

Mr Njase said two vehicles belonging to the PF have had their windscreens damaged and three members injured by Namindi Silva, a former Tumvwanganai ward councillor and other unknown UPND cadres.

“Two cases of malicious damage and three cases of Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm have been recorded.

PF land cruiser registration number BAD 3575 had its windscreen damaged on July 16, 2021 at 15:00 hours and a Toyota Allex registration number ATB 433 also had its screen damaged by a group of UPND cadres who were throwing stones against their opponents,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Njase has warned UPND cadres that police will enforce the law firmly and ensure that those found wanting are taken to court.

“It is clear that the UPND action was meant to provoke PF. However, the PF action to withdraw from town was commendable, despite the fact that they were supposed to be in central business town in accordance with ECZ campaign schedule,” he added.

