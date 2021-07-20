A 10-month-old infant has survived a mishap after a roof of a church building collapsed inwards due to a strong whirlwind in Kalumbila district of Northwestern province.

North-Western Province Commissioner of Police, Joel Njase confirmed the incident in a statement to the media today.

“Be informed that Kalumbila Police Station yesterday Sunday, 18 July, 2021 around 13:00 hours received a report from male, Lewis Mpenge aged 37, an elder from Kisasa Union Baptist Church, that the roof for their church collapsed inwards completely after a strong whirlwind blew it thereby, injuring 19 congregants,” Mr Njase said.

Mr Njase said the 19 congregants who included four juveniles and a female 10 month old infant sustained injuries that included deep cuts on the back of the head and top left eye, cut on lip, bruised legs and arms, swollen head and general body pains.

“…female juvenile, Munemba Christine aged 10 months sustained general body pains. The scene of the incident was visited and the roof was confirmed to have completely collapsed inwards and medical report forms issued to all victims,” he said.

Mr Njase said no fatality was reported but however, a female victim identified as Victoria Kakeza had a complete arm fracture and was referred to Lumwana district hospital.

And church elder, Lewis Mpenge told ZANIS Kalumbila in an interview that apart from Victoria Kakeza who is currently admitted at Lumwana hospital, the rest of the injured congregants sought medical attention and are at their various homes.

“Apart from Victoria who is admitted due to an arm injury, the rest were attended to by medical personnel at Lumwana hospital and are at their homes,” he said.