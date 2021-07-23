Government has paid over one million kwacha as compensation to 126 families who were affected by the mine blast in Kitwe’s Nkana west on the Copperbelt province.

Provincial Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe confirmed the development at a handing over ceremony in Kitwe district.

The compensation follows continuous mine explosions at copper mine slag site commonly known as Black Mountain in Kitwe district which resulted in nearby residential houses getting damaged three years ago.

Mr Nundwe explained that the development attracted the attention of President Edgar Lungu’ who had earlier visited the victims and directed that all the affected families be compensated by government.

Mr Nundwe also advised the beneficiary to use their money wisely by renovating their cracked properties.

Meanwhile beneficiaries have thanked President Lungu for fulfilling his promise to them.

Fostina Chewe said she was proud of the President for making a mere political promise into reality.

And Sampa Chisanga wished the President more life for exhibiting extraordinary care to the people.