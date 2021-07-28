Chief Chitambo of the Lala speaking people of Chitambo District in Central Province has died at the age of 76. Chitambo District Commissioner ,Jeliaty Ntembwa, has confirmed the matter to ZANIS in an interview.

Mr Ntembwa who is also the Insaka YeLala Chairperson, said the traditional leader whose name was Freddy Chisenga, died in the early hours of yesterday at his palace in Chalilo Ward of Chitambo District.

He revealed that Chief Chitambo tested positive to COVID-19 which has led to his demise.

“The traditional leader passed away in the early hours of Monday at his palace after contracting the COVID-19,” he said.

Mr Ntembwa said he is deeply saddened by the demise of the traditional leader who played a pivotal role in the development of Chitambo district.

He stated that the burial for the late Chief is expected to be on Wednesday, July 28,2021..

And Chief Chibale of the Lala speaking people of Chibale chiefdom in Serenje District who made the announcement by traditionally firing gunshots urged mourners to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 health guidelines.

He said the disease has so far claimed many lives hence the need to prevent any further spread.