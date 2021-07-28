9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, July 28, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

OLYMPICS WRAP: Zambia’s Boxing Hopes Dwindle to One

By sports
48 views
0
Sports OLYMPICS WRAP: Zambia's Boxing Hopes Dwindle to One
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambia’s boxing interest at the Olympics dwindled from three to one after another fighter bowed out on Wednesday.

2020 African Championship Featherweight gold medal winner Evaristo Mulenga, who enjoyed a preliminary round bye in Tokyo, is out.

Mulenga lost 3-2 to Colombian David Segura who had advanced from last Saturdays’ preliminaries.

He joins African championships Flyweight silver medalist Stephen Zimba who bowed out on Tuesday following a 4-1 loss to Andrei Zamkovoi of Russia.

Welterweight silver medal winner Patrick Chinyemba is Zambia’s last man standing in the ring and he fights this Saturday against Galal Yafai of Great Britain.

Team Zambia has so far bowed out of the Football and Judo events.
Swimmers Shaquille Moosa and Tilka Paljk are in action this Friday.

Meanwhile, the athletes will start their campaign on July 30 when Roda Njobvu takes to the track in the 100 meters heat and later the 200 meters heats on August 2.

Sydney Siame will be in action on August 3 in 200 heats ahead of the finals on August 4.

Previous articleLazarus Kambole Leaves Kaizer Chiefs

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

OLYMPICS WRAP: Zambia’s Boxing Hopes Dwindle to One

Zambia's boxing interest at the Olympics dwindled from three to one after another fighter bowed out on Wednesday. 2020 African...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Lazarus Kambole Leaves Kaizer Chiefs

Sports sports - 0
Forgotten Chipolopolo striker Lazarus Kambole is free to find any club, says his team Kaizer Chiefs. Kambole has failed to live up to his big...
Read more

Shepolopolo Stars Review Their Olympic Debut

Sports sports - 2
Shepolopolo players are reflecting on their experience at the Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan. Zambia exited the women football competition on Tuesday at the group...
Read more

Chembo Joins Forest Rangers Bench

Sports sports - 0
Forest Rangers have appointed Tenant Chembo as first assistant coach on a two year deal. Chembo, the former Zesco United and Mufulira Wanderers coach, has...
Read more

Beston Chambeshi Back In The Chipolopolo Seat

Sports sports - 6
Nkana coach Beston Chambeshi has been appointed as interim Chipolopolo Zambia boss. Chambeshi takes over from Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic who left the post by mutual...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.