Zambia’s boxing interest at the Olympics dwindled from three to one after another fighter bowed out on Wednesday.

2020 African Championship Featherweight gold medal winner Evaristo Mulenga, who enjoyed a preliminary round bye in Tokyo, is out.

Mulenga lost 3-2 to Colombian David Segura who had advanced from last Saturdays’ preliminaries.

He joins African championships Flyweight silver medalist Stephen Zimba who bowed out on Tuesday following a 4-1 loss to Andrei Zamkovoi of Russia.

Welterweight silver medal winner Patrick Chinyemba is Zambia’s last man standing in the ring and he fights this Saturday against Galal Yafai of Great Britain.

Team Zambia has so far bowed out of the Football and Judo events.

Swimmers Shaquille Moosa and Tilka Paljk are in action this Friday.

Meanwhile, the athletes will start their campaign on July 30 when Roda Njobvu takes to the track in the 100 meters heat and later the 200 meters heats on August 2.

Sydney Siame will be in action on August 3 in 200 heats ahead of the finals on August 4.