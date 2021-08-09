9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, August 9, 2021
type here...
Feature PoliticsGeneral NewsRural News
Updated:

Government release K25 million for Kashikishi-Lunchinda road

By Chief Editor
49 views
0
Feature Politics Government release K25 million for Kashikishi-Lunchinda road
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Government has released K25 million to pay local sub-contractors working on the Kashikishi-Lunchinda road in Chienge district, Luapula Province Permanent Secretary Charles Mushota has disclosed.

Speaking when he called on senior chief Mununga and chief Puta in Chienge district today, Mr. Mushota noted that the sub-contractors have made notable progress in working on the road. He added that the government is committed to ensuring that the road is completed to enhance adequate road transport in the district.

“There where they started constructing the Lunchinda-Kashikishi road, Visha Investment subcontractor has been given K10 million and Copperfield Services, the subcontractor working on the road leading to Lambwe-Chomba from Chienge has been given K15 million,” he said.

Mr. Mushota added that government has done its best to fund the works on the road despite the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the country’s economy.

“For the government to release money at this difficult time is a clear demonstration that we have a committed government,” he said.

Mr. Mushota said it is now expected that the contractor will make great progress before the onset of the rain season. The Permanent Secretary observed that there are a lot of business opportunities across the border into the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) which people are taking advantage of but the lack of a good road is hampering the promotion of commerce and trade.

“I want to see a situation whereby when the rain season begins, our road is in a very good condition to enable everyone to travel quickly between Kashikishi and Lunchinda,” he said.

Mr. Mushota also commended the subcontractors for doing a good job so far on the road. He said in the near future, government will be giving full contracts to local contractors rather than giving contracts to foreign companies.

“I am happy to be impressed with the works of the local subcontractors. Each time we give them money, they show commitment and do their job as required,” he said.

He added that government has previously released money to work on the road but the contractor was not efficient enough. Mr. Mushota stated that government is considering giving contractors to Zambians engineers who have proved to be efficient.

Meanwhile, chief Puta of the Bwile people in Chienge district has thanked government for showing commitment in constructing the Chienge-Kashikishi and the Chienge-Lambwe Chomba roads. Chief Puta observed that previously, the road network in Chienge district was bad and mostly not accessible.

He added that today, the road is passable due to government’s commitment in improving the road network not only in Chienge but countrywide.

“We thank President Edgar Lungu for the funds they have given to the local subcontractors working on these roads,” he said.

And Chief Mununga of the Shila people in Chienge observed that with the works that government is doing in the district, his people only know President Lungu as their leader.

He added that the road network is improving in the district due to the good leadership of the President.

Chief Mununga stated that the works that government is doing in the area should continue even after the August 12, 2021 elections.

Previous articleStay away from partisan politics, N/W civil servants cautioned

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

Government release K25 million for Kashikishi-Lunchinda road

Government has released K25 million to pay local sub-contractors working on the Kashikishi-Lunchinda road in Chienge district, Luapula...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Stay away from partisan politics, N/W civil servants cautioned

Rural News Chief Editor - 0
Northwestern Province Permanent Secretary Willies Mangimela has implored civil servants in Manyinga district to avoid partisan politics but instead focus on upgrading their qualifications...
Read more

None of the Presidential Candidates has the Capacity to Deal With Challenges that President Lungu has Encountered During his Presidency

Headlines Chief Editor - 0
Patriotic Front Kanchibiya Constituency Parliamentary candidate Sunday Chilufya Chanda has praised President Edgar Lungu for showing leadership and resilience throughout the challenges that the...
Read more

Debt swap not linked to Politics, Don’t Expect Government Programmes to Stop just because there are Elections- Labour PS

General News Chief Editor - 5
Ministry of Labour Permanent Secretary Chanda Kaziya has said the implementation of the debt swap for public service workers should not be politicised. ...
Read more

Ministry of Home Affairs Opens a Birth and Death Certification Center in Mongu

Rural News Chief Editor - 1
Government has noted the low numbers of death and birth registration despite having the enactment of the law in 1973. Western Province Permanent Secretary Danny...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.