9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, August 16, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Zambia Police condemns lawlessness

By Chief Editor
51 views
0
General News Zambia Police condemns lawlessness
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambia Police Service says it will not tolerate the prevailing lawlessness being perpetrated by individuals with ill motives as anyone found wanting will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Zambia Police Spokesperson, Esther Katongo says criminals have taken advantage of celebrations of the declaration of President-elect, Hakainde Hichilema by the Electoral Commission of Zambia this morning to commit various offences under the guise of celebrations.

Ms Katongo has warned all those who have taken the criminal route that they risk being arrested and prosecuted.

She has urged members of the public with information on whoever is involved in the criminal acts to report to police using the police toll free lines 9010 and 9011.

“Men and women in uniform will continue patrolling streets and communities to ensure that people’s properties are safeguarded and in achieving this goal, they will sternly deal with all those perpetrating crime as such conduct is pure thuggery and shall not be condoned,” she said.

Ms Katongo stated that all those that have taken part in the looting will be fished out and be prosecuted in accordance with the provisions of the law.

she has since advised those celebrating to do so within the confines of the law which includes respect for people’s rights and property.

Ms. Katongo added that officers from Defence and Security wings have already arrested some criminals who took part in the looting and damaging of property and statistics will be availed once compilation is concluded.

This was contained in a press statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today.

Previous articlePresident Lungu Concedes Defeat and Commits to Peaceful Transition of Power to HH

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Zambia Police condemns lawlessness

The Zambia Police Service says it will not tolerate the prevailing lawlessness being perpetrated by individuals with ill motives...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Support August poll winners –political analyst

General News Chief Editor - 11
A Political Analyst, Alex Ng’oma has urged Zambians to rally behind the winners of the August 12 general elections once declared by the Electoral...
Read more

Sylvia Masebo bounces back, Wins the Chongwe constituency seat

General News Chief Editor - 18
United Party for National Development (UPND)'s parliamentary candidate Sylvia Masebo has won the Chongwe constituency seat. Ms. Masebo who was declared winner by Chongwe...
Read more

Five presidential candidates write to President Lungu, ask him to concede

General News editor - 34
Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu President of the Republic of Zambia State House Dear President Lungu, RE: Declaring of August 12 2021 Elections not Free and Fair- Yourself We...
Read more

Zambia Police Warns Against Lawlessness

General News Chief Editor - 18
The Zambia Police Service says it will not hesitate to clamp down on people wanting to cause disorder in public places. Zambia Police...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.