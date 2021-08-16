The Zambia Police Service says it will not tolerate the prevailing lawlessness being perpetrated by individuals with ill motives as anyone found wanting will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Zambia Police Spokesperson, Esther Katongo says criminals have taken advantage of celebrations of the declaration of President-elect, Hakainde Hichilema by the Electoral Commission of Zambia this morning to commit various offences under the guise of celebrations.

Ms Katongo has warned all those who have taken the criminal route that they risk being arrested and prosecuted.

She has urged members of the public with information on whoever is involved in the criminal acts to report to police using the police toll free lines 9010 and 9011.

“Men and women in uniform will continue patrolling streets and communities to ensure that people’s properties are safeguarded and in achieving this goal, they will sternly deal with all those perpetrating crime as such conduct is pure thuggery and shall not be condoned,” she said.

Ms Katongo stated that all those that have taken part in the looting will be fished out and be prosecuted in accordance with the provisions of the law.

she has since advised those celebrating to do so within the confines of the law which includes respect for people’s rights and property.

Ms. Katongo added that officers from Defence and Security wings have already arrested some criminals who took part in the looting and damaging of property and statistics will be availed once compilation is concluded.

This was contained in a press statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today.