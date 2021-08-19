A United Party for National Development (UPND) has implored the new government to elect to ensure that all those suspected Patriotic Front (PF) officials involved in suspected corruption activities should with immediate effect be brought to book and account for their wrong deeds.

Dr Kitzito Mbeza says no one should be left scot-free if the evidence is overwhelming adding that they be apprehended without delay and face the long arm of the law.

Dr Mbeza revealed today that there are serious allegations of abuse and looting of public funds during the previous regime which need to be recovered on behalf of the Zambian people.

Dr Mbeza further called on security wings to seal Zambia’s borders so that no one runs away.