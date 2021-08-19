9.5 C
UPND Member wants Suspected PF officials to account for their misdeeds

By Chief Editor
A United Party for National Development (UPND) has implored the new government to elect to ensure that all those suspected Patriotic Front (PF) officials involved in suspected corruption activities should with immediate effect be brought to book and account for their wrong deeds.

Dr Kitzito Mbeza says no one should be left scot-free if the evidence is overwhelming adding that they be apprehended without delay and face the long arm of the law.

Dr Mbeza revealed today that there are serious allegations of abuse and looting of public funds during the previous regime which need to be recovered on behalf of the Zambian people.

Dr Mbeza further called on security wings to seal Zambia’s borders so that no one runs away.

  1. THANKS DOC, BUT THAT IS THE NOT THE PRIOLITY , BUT FIRST WORK ON THE ECONOMY
    AND MAKE SURE CORRUPTION IS TOTALLY STOPPED GOING FORWARD ,
    AS WE KNOW OF SOME FROM UPND WHO EAT WITH THE PF.

    SO LEARN FROM LEVY MWANAWASA WASTED THREE WITH NAWAKWI’S CHILUBA IS A THIEF ,
    BUT LET THE ACC , IFC AND ALL OTHER INSTITUTION EXECUTE PENDING CASES PROFESSIONALLY .

  3. And how about those PF caders who used to stone opposition helicopters in Shiwangandu at every election, even those will go scot free, I am just asking

  5. Fire tenders – bring our money back
    Ambulances – bring our money back
    Honey bee – bring our money back
    Ratsa speed cameras – bring our money
    Mukula – bring our money back
    Let’s start with these first.

