Saturday, August 21, 2021
UPND cadres threaten to grab stalls from Kamwala Marketeers

By Chief Editor
Marketeers from Kamwala market who own makeshift shops have complained of victimization from some purported UPND cadres who have threatened to forcibly grab their shops.

Some cadres led by Francis Mwamba who claims to be UPND Ward Youth Chairman have gone on rampage threatening owners of makeshift stalls of violence if they do not surrender their shops located facing Independence avenue near Kafue Roundabout.

“When I passed through my shop I was told Mr Mwamba said he owns my shop now and they want to see me. We voted for President Hichilema because we were tried of victimisation by PF cadres but now these very people want to take over our stalls. We spent over K30,000 to build these shops,” complained one shop owner James Mweenda.

The marketeers have since appealed to Republican President Hakainde Hichilema, Lusaka City Council and the Police to quickly intervene.

“It is sad that some people who think the win for President Hichilema was only because of them when we are the ones who voted. Why must we live in fear when we delivered the victory for the President?” said Mwenda.

