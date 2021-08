Outgoing President Edgar Lungu has vacated State House and has since resettled in some undisclosed location believed to be in the upmarket suburb of Ibex in Lusaka.

Information has emerged that President Lungu shifted from State House on Tuesday afternoon just after handing over instruments of power to incoming President Hakainde Hichilema.

On Wednesday, Mr Lungu was pictured at his new residence in the company of visiting Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland.

Pictures have surfaced on social media showing a large and modern residential complex which many have said is Mr Lungu new residence.

It is unclear whether the property is rented or Mr Lungu is the owner.

In 2017, Mr Lungu had indicated that he does not want government to build him a retirement home after leaving office as he had a number of houses we would occupy upon vacating State House.

In a Tweet Wednesday evening, Mr Lungu admitted that he would miss State House.

“For the past 7 years, State House was a residence for me and my family but I never took it for granted that I would not take my last stroll in these grounds one day; and yesterday, I did. But I did it with a sense of honour that I did my part, just like the 5 presidents before me.”

“I carry with me great memories of the time I spent at State House; memories that we share with many who came as our guests. I’m thankful to the dedicated workers who made our stay memorable,” Mr Lungu wrote.

“My prayer is that the next residents will also create their wonderful memories.”