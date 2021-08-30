9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, August 30, 2021
General News
President Hichilema thanks Catholic Church for good doctrine

President Hakainde Hichilema has thanked the Catholic Church for its doctrine that does not only emphasise spiritual guidance but also encompasses economic direction and social issues.

President Hichilema said peace and unity can only be secured through engagement between government and the church.

The President said this today when he hosted a Catholic Mass at State House.

“I do love reading myself and what the doctrine of the Catholic Church stands for is more than just spiritual guidance but also economic and social issues,” the President said.

He emphasised the need for collaboration between government and the church in order to foster peace and unity in the country.

“I wish to state that with the church, with Christ amidst us, we can assure our nation, our people of peace, we can assure our people of unity,” he stated.

And in his homily, Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu, the former Archbishop of Lusaka, said Mass and Eucharist were a celebration of God’s mercies.

“We are celebrating ourselves as a Zambian nation after a tough road in the campaigns to elect our leaders,” he said.

Bishop Mpundu said Zambians were peaceful people hence they refused to be divided on tribal lines and on the way the national resources was shared.

He has since urged the new administration to meet the basic needs of an ordinary Zambian.

He said basic needs were a backbone that holds society together and makes it thrive.

Bishop Mpundu observed that it would be a shameless lie for Zambians to claim Christians if the weakest citizens are neglected.

“It is how we behave towards one another that makes us a Christian nation,” Bishop Mpundu said.

Meanwhile, Mary Immaculate Parish Council Chairperson Reuben Lifuka thanked President Hichilema for inviting the Catholic Church to hold Mass at State House.

Mr. Lifuka has since called for continued liaison between the presidency and the church.

“We want to believe that under your leadership, the country can get stronger and more united and more progressive,” he said.

The Mass was attended by First Lady Mutinta Hichilema, the first family’s three children Miyanda, Habwela and Chikonka, Vice President Mutale Nalumango, Secretary to the Cabinet Simon Miti, Deputy Secretary to Cabinet Patrick Kangwa, senior ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) party officials and some other government officials.

The stately celebratory Mass was characterized by music from the Mary Immaculate Parish Choir.

