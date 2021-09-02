President Hakainde Hichilema says his administration holds the institution of Chiefs in high esteem and will ensure that there is close collaboration.

President Hichilema notes that the UPND administration views traditional leaders as custodians of the country’s culture and heritage, and links to fostering socio economic development in the respective chiefdoms.

The Head of State said this in his message of condolences at the passing on of two traditional leaders in Muchinga and Eastern provinces.

President Hichilema expressed sadness at the death of Senior Chief Nkula of the Bemba people in Chinsali district in Muchinga Province who passed away yesterday at Chinsali General Hospital.

The President said the Chief’s unwavering commitment to foster development in his chiefdom aimed at uplifting the lives of the people of Chinsali district was warm and admirable

President Hichilema stated that Senior Chief Nkula who was known by the names of Maxwell Kafula Mucheleka, will not only be missed by the people of Chinsali but by the whole nation.

“On behalf of government, the people of Zambia and indeed on my behalf, I wish to convey profound heartfelt condolences to the Royal family and the people of Chinsali District on this sad loss. May God Almighty grant you comfort and fortitude as you go through this difficult period. May His soul rest in eternal peace,’’ said the President.

And the President expressed regret at the death of Her Royal Highness Chieftainess Nyanja of the Nsenga people in Sinda District in Eastern Province who passed away on 24th August, 2021 and was put to rest on 28th August 2021.

President Hichilema sympathized with the Royal family and the people of Sinda district on the loss of the Chieftainess Nyanje who was known by the names Letiya Banda.

“I pray for the Royal family and the people of Sinda District that they will find solace in God Almighty. May Her soul rest in eternal peace,” said the President.

This is according to a press statement issued to ZANIS by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Anthony Bwalya.