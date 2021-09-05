Today’s Scripture

“Behold, I have refined you, but not as silver; I have tested you in the furnace of affliction.”

(Isaiah 48:10, NKJV)

In the Furnace

As a young man, Moses knew he was supposed to deliver God’s people from their slavery in Egypt. He had the dream, but he got out of God’s timing, tried to do it on his own, and killed a man. He had to run for his life, then he spent the next forty years on the back side of the desert. It looked as though that one mistake ruined his destiny. But God never writes you off. Moses was in the furnace of affliction, being refined. When he was eighty years old, the Scripture says, “Moses was the most humble, gentle man on the face of the earth.” God was saying, “Moses, I haven’t forgotten about you. You may not have liked the difficulties, you may have been uncomfortable, but now you’re prepared for the fullness of your destiny.” Moses went on to bring the Israelites out of four hundred years of slavery and lead them to the Promised Land. It would never have happened without the refining fire.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You for Your promise that I am Your child, and You really are my heavenly Father. Thank You that no matter how unfair the past has been, You have a plan to get me to my destiny. I declare that I will not be bitter, and I look forward to the good things You are bringing to me. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”