The National Assembly has announced that President Hakainde Hichilema will on Friday, September 10th, 2021 officially open the first session of the thirteenth National Assembly on.

In a statement issued to the media in Lusaka today, Clerk of the National Assembly, Cecilia Mbewe, said the budget meeting duration will be from Friday, September 10th, to Friday, December 24th, 2021.

Mrs. Mbewe stated that the meeting will principally be dedicated to the consideration and approval of the 2022 National Budget.

She further stated that the opening of the National Assembly will be under strict Covid-19 preventive measures.

Mrs. Mbewe said the premises have been inspected by the Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI) and certified fit to host the event.

“With regard to the venue and conduct of business for the budget meeting the National Assembly will ensure that the mode of conduct of the business of the house is in compliance with the COVID-19 public health regulations,” she said.

She explained that the house will continue to operate under the hybrid system, with similar arrangements as were implemented during the previous Parliament.

Mrs. Mbewe further explained that some Members of Parliament will be in the chamber, while others will join proceedings remotely from other designated meeting rooms within the Parliament buildings.