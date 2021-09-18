Police in Lusaka have recovered K65, 330, 000 suspected to have been stolen or unlawfully obtained from a house in Lusaka’s new Kasama area.
The money was recovered in an operation conducted yesterday 17th September, 2021 after a tip off from members of the public.
Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo said during the search, police discovered 30 travelling bags containing Zambian Kwacha notes.
Bank of Zambia was engaged and counted the money in the presence of caretakers as the alleged owner Faith Musonda is reported to have run away from the house.
A further search was conducted and the team discovered a safe containing USD57,350 which was later seized and handed over to Bank of Zambia for safe keeping and further investigations.
A manhunt has since been launched for the suspect.
This is PF for you. They are a bunch of criminals and thieves!
Just a tip of the iceberg.
The entire PF administration was full of thieves we need to question and investigate all their members. We need to hold these people accountable.
Faith Musonda is one of Edgar Lungu’s wives. As youths we need a very intensified investigation as to who owns the money and how it was earned. If possible strip of immunity for Lungu and Investigate him.
Lusaka Times…you using internet download ed pictures……the US$ Banddles are way more than 53 000…those are millions
Umwana uwu shumfwa bala mwikata. Good and bad things all come to an end at some point in life.