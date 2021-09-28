Former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair has arrived in the country.

Mr Blair arrived at about 18:30 hours at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, aboard a chartered plane.

He was received by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Stanley Kakubo and the Permanent Secretary, Chalwe Lombe.

Mr Blair is tomorrow expected to hold a consultative meeting with President Hakainde Hichilema at State House.

Mr Blair served as British Prime Minister from 1997 to 2007.