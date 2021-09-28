9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, September 28, 2021
General News
Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair arrives in Zambia

By Chief Editor
Former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair has arrived in the country.

Mr Blair arrived at about 18:30 hours at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, aboard a chartered plane.

He was received by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Stanley Kakubo and the Permanent Secretary, Chalwe Lombe.

Mr Blair is tomorrow expected to hold a consultative meeting with President Hakainde Hichilema at State House.

Mr Blair served as British Prime Minister from 1997 to 2007.

  1. These are the rulers of Zambia as it stands today.
    They lay down in anticipation that one day the big enjured lion will fall on its knees and beg for their help.
    The self-sustaining lion turned a begging hyena. The case of Zambia.

