President Hakainde Hichilema has said the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is a huge market for Zambian products.

President Hichilema said Zambian farmers and manufacturers should therefore increase their production in readiness to export to the DRC.

During a press conference at State House yesterday President Hichilema said that the issue of smuggling products produced in Zambia should end as Congolese people are reliable customers.

The President said he had a fruitful meeting with his DRC counterpart Felix Tshisekedi on the sidelines of the 2021 United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York last week bordering on economic and peace and security matters between the two countries.

“I met my brother President of DRC Tshisekedi and we dedicated ourselves to focus on trade and investment,” he said.

President Hichilema told journalists that Zambia can exports more goods to DRC that she consumes locally.

“The Congolese are our clients and not smugglers and President Tshisekedi sees it the same way,” he stressed.

The President revealed that government will therefore engage manufacturers on the procedures to produce more and export to DRC.

He said there is need for peace with DRC, with whom Zambia shares the longest border amongst her neighbours.

“We also discussed the importance of keeping peace and security along our borders of Zambia and DRC and not living as adversaries,” he said.

President Hichilema said he was pleased that he had discussions with Mr. Tshisekedi.