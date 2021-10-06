By Pezzy Kudakwashe (USA)

A top British medical doctor with ties to Zambia, who played an important role in treating numerous COVID patients during the pandemic, was honored with the prestigious MBE award by the Queen.

Dr. John Alexander, a graduate of Hillcrest Technical Secondary School and the University of Zambia respectively, was this year recognized in Queen Elizabeth’s birthday honors list for his contribution to the NHS in the United Kingdom. He was among dozens of UK’s National Health Services(NHS) sta nationally recognized for their work and achievements.

Dr. Alexander, 64, is a consultant in pediatric intensive care at Sta Yorkshire children’s Hospital at Royal Stoke.

A 1974 high school graduate of Hillcrest in Livingstone and UNZA,Lusaka Zambia, was awarded the Member of the British Empire(MBE) for his contributions.

He is a leading pediatrician from University Hospitals of North Midlands in the United Kingdom.

In his schooling days in Zambia, Dr. Alexander was an outstanding student at the Hillcrest Technical Secondary School from 1970 to 1974. After completing his “O” Levels he was accepted into the Medicine degree program at UNZA in 1975.

He was awarded the notable BEIT scholarship for advanced studies upon completing his medical training at UNZA in 1982.

Dr. Alexander acknowledges the academic foundation he received at Hillcrest in Livingstone, especially in sciences, and says it prepared him for medical school and beyond.

Dr. Alexander’s award was brought to light through a communique by Robert William, President of the Association of Hillcrest Alumni USA(AHA-USA). Mr. William now based in the USA knew Dr. Alexander as his senior and a model student.

He stated that the MBE awarded to Dr. Alexander is a testimony to the high standard of education that Zambia o ers to its students. Dr. Alexander’s connections with Hillcrest Technical Secondary School go much deeper than his role as a student.

His parents were both teachers at the school from 1970 to1982. His late father, Mr. C. John Alexander taught Physics for students in grades 11 and 12 while his mother, Mrs. Aleyamma Alexander taught Chemistry for students in grades 10 and 11.

He has two younger brothers, Mr. Jacob Alexander (Canada) and Dr. Thomas Alexander (USA), who are also graduates of Hillcrest. Mr. Jacob Alexander graduated from Hillcrest in 1977 and Dr Thomas Alexander

graduated in 1981. The family has roots in Trivandrum, Kerala State, South India.