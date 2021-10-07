Twenty four prohibited immigrants comprising eight Somali and 16 Ethiopian nationals are appearing in the Kapiri Mposhi Magistrates court for entering in Zambia illegally using forged documents.

The eight Somali nationals were intercepted at Luanshimba security point along the Great North Road aboard a bus coming from Nakonde to Lusaka while the 16 Ethiopian immigrants were nubbed at Mushibemba Village in Kapiri Mposhi district by Department of Immigration and Zambia Police Service Officers between September 30 and October 2nd , 2021.

The suspects are appearing before three Kapiri Mposhi Magistrates Mwila Malupande, Arnold Kasongamulilo and Mukumbi Jammy as assigned respectively.

In this matter, 17 out of the 24 prohibited immigrants have been indicted for offences of unlawful presence in Zambia contrary to sections 11 (2) (3) and 56 (1) of the Immigration and Deportation Act Number 18 of 2010 of the laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offence are that between September 30 and October 2nd, 2021 the suspects did unlawfully stay in Zambia without valid temporary resident permit, resident permit or valid border pass.

While the other seven prohibited immigrants are facing one count each of using fake endorsement on a passport or travelling document contrary to Section 52 (4) (e) and 56 (1) of the Immigration and Deportation Act Number 18 of 2020 of the Laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offence are that the suspects being foreign nationals unlawfully did use passports or travelling documents having an endorsement of a forged stamp.

Meanwhile, all the presiding magistrates have adjourned the cases for plea to Monday, October 11, 2021 because all the accused in this matter could not speak or understand English.

This followed State Prosecutor, Nathan Nawa’s application to have the matters adjourned in order for the court to secure the presence of interpreters for Somali and Ethiopian languages.

All the accused remain in police custody.