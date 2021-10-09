Zanaco have beaten Nkana 1-0 at home in Lusaka to secure their first win of the season.

Striker Ackim Mumba haunted his immediate past club Nkana by firing the lone goal late in this delayed Week 2 match at Sunset Stadium on Saturday.

Mumba, who replaced Ernest Mbewe after 54 minutes, justified his introduction with a 75th minute goal that lifted Zanaco out of the bottom.

The Bankers scored six minutes after Nkana’s goal by Alex Ng’onga was disallowed for an alleged offside by referee Tryson Mwape.

Mwape further sent off Nkana acting coach George Chilufya for disputing one of his decisions.

Meanwhile, Nkana remain on seven points from six matches as Zanaco moves to five points after playing five matches.

Elsewhere on Saturday, promoted Kansanshi Dynamos thrashed Red Arrows 3-0 away at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka in the delayed Week 1 match.

Forward Matthew Maleka registered a brace and Victor Mubanga scored the other goal.

Maleka put Kansanshi in front after 27 minutes before completing his brace four minutes later and Mubanga’s goal came in the 49th minute.

Victorious Kansanshi moves to number nine on the table with seven points from four games played while Arrows remain second bottom with four points in five matches.

In Ndola, Indeni and Kabwe Warriors settled for a goalless draw at Indeni Sports Complex in another rescheduled Week 2 match.

Warriors are third bottom on table with four points in five matches.

Indeni have moved one place up to number eight on nine points after playing six matches.