9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, October 9, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Zanaco Beat Nkana to Win First League Game of The 2021/2022 Season

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Zanaco Beat Nkana to Win First League Game of The 2021/2022 Season
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zanaco have beaten Nkana 1-0 at home in Lusaka to secure their first win of the season.

Striker Ackim Mumba haunted his immediate past club Nkana by firing the lone goal late in this delayed Week 2 match at Sunset Stadium on Saturday.

Mumba, who replaced Ernest Mbewe after 54 minutes, justified his introduction with a 75th minute goal that lifted Zanaco out of the bottom.

The Bankers scored six minutes after Nkana’s goal by Alex Ng’onga was disallowed for an alleged offside by referee Tryson Mwape.

Mwape further sent off Nkana acting coach George Chilufya for disputing one of his decisions.

Meanwhile, Nkana remain on seven points from six matches as Zanaco moves to five points after playing five matches.

Elsewhere on Saturday, promoted Kansanshi Dynamos thrashed Red Arrows 3-0 away at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka in the delayed Week 1 match.

Forward Matthew Maleka registered a brace and Victor Mubanga scored the other goal.

Maleka put Kansanshi in front after 27 minutes before completing his brace four minutes later and Mubanga’s goal came in the 49th minute.

Victorious Kansanshi moves to number nine on the table with seven points from four games played while Arrows remain second bottom with four points in five matches.

In Ndola, Indeni and Kabwe Warriors settled for a goalless draw at Indeni Sports Complex in another rescheduled Week 2 match.

Warriors are third bottom on table with four points in five matches.

Indeni have moved one place up to number eight on nine points after playing six matches.

Previous articleThe 2022 National Budget need to address the high cost of production in the farming business -ZNFU

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Zanaco Beat Nkana to Win First League Game of The 2021/2022 Season

Zanaco have beaten Nkana 1-0 at home in Lusaka to secure their first win of the season. Striker Ackim Mumba...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Shepolopolo Beat South Africa to Win COSAFA Womens Cup Bronze

Sports sports - 0
Shepolopolo have won bronze at the 2021 COSAFA Women's Championship after beating hosts South Africa in the third and fourth playoffs. Zambia on Saturday edged...
Read more

FAZ Complains to FIFA Over Referee in Thursdays Defeat

Sports sports - 2
FAZ have officially written to FIFA to complain about Moroccan referee Noureddine El Jaafari’s handling of Thursdays World Cup Group B away qualifier against...
Read more

Ten-man Chipolopolo’s Qatar Hopes Darken

Sports sports - 9
Chipolopolo’s hopes of qualifying to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar have suffered a major setback after suffering their second straight loss in...
Read more

Shepolopolo To Face South Africa in COSAFA Womens Cup Bronze Medal Match

Sports sports - 1
Shepolopolo will face hosts South Africa in the third and fourth match of the 2021 COSAFA Women's Championship on Saturday at the Nelson Mandela...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.