Veteran forward Simon Bwalya is itching to help Kitwe United return to the FAZ Super Division.

Bwalya, the ex-Nkana and Power Dynamos star, joined Kitwe United recently after leaving Nchanga Rangers.

Eighth placed United have nine points from five matches played in the National Division 1 Championship.

Bwalya has already scored one goal for Chingalika in the new season.

He is pleased with the Buchi Boys’ start to the 2021/22 season.

“My coming is to make sure the team bounces back in Premier League,” Bwalya said.

“No matter the matter we are going to do it because we have started well and we will continue working hard to make sure we win the championship,” he said.

Kitwe suffered demotion from the top league last season.