FAZ Super League leaders Green Buffaloes hope to open an eight point lead on Friday when they host Indeni at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Buffaloes are unbeaten this season after six rounds played and head into their Week 7 fixture on the back of a five-match winning run.

That run of victories include wins over Red Arrows who finished third last season and 2020/2021 runners -up Zanaco.

Buffaloes have 16 points five more than ex-early season league leaders Buildcon who are tied on 11 point with Nkwazi whom they host this Saturday in a duel for the number two spot at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Meanwhile, fifth positioned Indeni who have 9 points have suffered just one loss this season and that was a 2-0 home defeat to defending champions Zesco United in an Ndola derby on September 25.

But Indeni will be banking on their good away from where they have won two and drawn one to try and halt Buffaloes early season push for their first league title in 40 years.

FAZ SUPER LEAGUE

WEEK 7

15/10/2021

Green Buffaloes-Indemi

16/10/2021

Buildcon-Nkwazi

Kafue Celtic-Kansanshi Dynamos

Nkana-Zesco United

Konkola Blades-Chambishi

Green Eagles-Kabwe Warriors

17/10/2021

Power Dynamos-Lusaka Dynamos

27/10/2021

Forest Rangers-Zanaco

Prison Leopards-Red Arrows