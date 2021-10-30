President Biden has announced his intent to nominate Zambian-American Dr. Monde Muyangwa for the position of Assistant Administrator for the Africa Bureau at USAID – US Agency for International Development.

Dr. Muyangwa currently serves as the Director of the Africa Program at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, a position that she has held since 2014.

In this capacity, she leads the Center’s programs on African democracy and governance; conflict management and peacebuilding; trade, investment, and sustainable development; and Africa’s evolving role in the global arena.

Dr. Muyangwa has over 23 years of senior-level experience on Africa and U.S-Africa relations.

Prior to joining the Wilson Center, Dr Muyangwa served as Academic Dean at the Africa Center for Strategic Studies (ACSS) at the National Defense University from 2002 to 2013 where she led and managed the Center’s programs on security studies, counter-terrorism and transnational threats, civil–military relations, defense economics, and conflict management.

From 1997 to 2000, she worked as Director of Research, and then Vice President for Research and Policy, at the National Summit on Africa where she led a policy-oriented nation-wide dialogue on Africa that culminated in a National Policy Plan of Action for US-Africa Relations.

A widely-cited authority on governance, security, and development issues, Dr. Muyangwa challenges dominant narratives about the continent.

She holds a Ph.D. in International Relations and a B.A. in Politics, Philosophy, and Economics from the University of Oxford (England), as well as a B.A. in Public Administration and Economics from the University of Zambia.

She was a Rhodes Scholar, a Wingate Scholar, and the University of Zambia Valedictory Speaker for her graduating class.

Monde is a Zambia-born immigrant and long-time resident of Bowie in Prince George’s County, Maryland.