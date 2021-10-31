9.5 C
At the moment HH fight against corruption is far from meeting the international standard

By Chief Editor
By Venus N Msyani

Last September president Hakainde Hichilema informed the nation through his speech to the parliament that his administration will introduce the Fast-truck Stolen Asserts Recovery System to fully deal with corruptly acquired assets.

In the very month the president assured Zambians living in North America that the fight against corruption will be done from a professional angle. Unfortunately, the opposite has started happening.

The recent search at former State House aide Amos Chanda residence is definitely the Fast-truck Stolen Asserts Recovery System president Hichilema was referring to in his speech to the parliament. The problem is that the action is far from meeting the international standard.

Report that the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) officer threatened to pull a gun on Amos Chanda and assaulted his sister-in-law during a search is the opposite of professionalism.

The officer was either drunk or is untrained. It is the immediate and simple conclusion, which should not offend anyone.

The president and the ACC should be aware that assigning drunk or untrained officers on serious duties like the above is lack of professionalism.

The gun threat and physical assault reported in the process make the search appear a robbery in its simplest form.

Something disappointing because assurance of professional recovery of stolen properties by the president left many thinking that the process will be free from abuse. Forgetting that some people still believe that alcohol is intelligent booster.

Professionalism and alcohol don’t go together. To do a professional job on recovery of stolen properties, the new dawn administration should start screening officers for alcohol and related substances before it dispatches them to go and conduct searches.

On top of that officers should be screened for political affiliation as well. Especially that the country seems to be haunted with the spirit of revenge.

These two will set a professional approach to recovery of stolen properties and no one will be hurt in the process.

It is time to be real. The fight against corruption shouldn’t be turned into a persecution tool. Yes, corruption has robbed the republic of Zambia of the needed development, but that is not a passport to turn the fight against the vice into persecution or revenge tool.

Will continue talking if we must. At the moment HH waged war against corruption is far from meeting the international standard.

