GOVERNMENT has commended MultiChoice Zambia for playing a leading role in ensuring a well-informed nation through its investments in the creative and media industry.

Minister of Information and Media Hon Chushi Kasanda said the government was happy to see that MultiChoice has proactively taken up their place by introducing initiatives on their platforms that help to inform, educate and entertain people.

Hon Kasanda said this when she officiated at the launch of the GOtv SUPA Package in Lusaka today.

“The Ministry of Information and Media works with industry partners like MultiChoice to build the creative industry in Zambia, and the launch of GOtv SUPA today is testament to this flourishing partnership,” Hon Kasanda said.

The new GOtv SUPA Package will offer customers more channels which include the best local and international channels with great content for the whole family.

Some of the channels included in the new GOtv SUPA package are: Honey, Africa Magic Urban, Pearl Magic Prime, National Geographic, WWE, TL Novelas, Novela Magic, Rok, Kix Channel and Boomerang to mention a few.

Speaking at the same function, GOtv Board Chair Nalumino Chiapeni in a speech read on his behalf by GOtv Board Member, Simon Bota said that the launch of GOtv SUPA is an initiative by MultiChoice aimed at adding more value to MultiChoice customers.

“We will do this by providing them with more choice thereby making entertainment more accessible to Zambians,” Mr Chiapeni said. “GOtv Supa is an expansion to our world of entertainment and will certainly provide GOtv subscribers with more local content that suits their budget and entertainment needs.”

And MultiChoice Zambia Managing Director Leah Kooma said the brand new GOtv Supa package will offer a range of lifestyle and entertainment channels, featuring more entertainment for the kids, more drama-filled telenovelas, and more proudly local content.

“With the festive season fast approaching, families need affordable ways to spend time together, we hope the launch of this entertainment-focused package will do exactly that, and bring families together during this special time of the year,” said Mrs Kooma said.

The launch was also attended by various film makers from the local film industry who expressed their appreciation to MultiChoice for empowering them by investing in the local film industry.