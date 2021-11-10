Former Health Minister Chitallu Chilufya has given the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) a 3-day ultimatum to pay him $50 million as compensation for unlawful prosecution.

According to a letter dated 9th November 2021 written by Tutwa Ngulube and Company Legal Practitioner, who is representing the former health minister, and addressed to the Attorney General and the ACC Director-General, Dr Chilufya said that failure to pay him will compel him to use the available platforms to seek redress.

Dr. Chilufya said that the money demanded is for the damage caused to his reputation which he has built over the years.

Dr. Chilufya who is also Mansa Central Member of Parliament says the ACC allegedly opted to prosecute him despite knowing that he was innocent, adding that this can be confirmed by the audio recording allegedly involving ACC Officers which he has handed over to his lawyers.

Dr Chilufya said that prior to his arrest the ACC issued a number of media statements suggesting that he had committed an offence when he did not.

Last year, Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya was acquitted on all four charges of alleged corruption that were slapped on him by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

When the matter came up for the continuation of trial, the ACC Secretary Clifford Monga who was among the team of lawyers from the Commission told Chief Resident Magistrate Lameck Mwale that he was instructed to offer no further evidence in the matter.

At that point, Dr Chilufya’s lawyer, Tutwa Ngulube asked the court to acquit his client. Magistrate Mwale then acquitted Dr Chilufya of all the charges and set him free.