Over 700 chickens worth over K100, 000 have perished in a road accident in Kapiri Mposhi District along the Great North road.

The accident happened around mid-night at Sacramento area, three point eight Kilo metres south of Kapiri Mposhi administrative centre.

Speaking to ZANIS at the scene of the accident, owner of the birds and Lusaka businessman, Douglas Shamabumba said the Kasumbalesa bound Hino light truck registration number BAD 6387 swerved off the road killing over 700 birds in the process.

Mr Shamabumba said the truck was carrying 1, 600 layers with an estimated K160, 000 market value, destined for Kasumbalesa.

He complained that the accident has robbed him of the anticipated profits and a setback to his business.

He attributed the accident to the bad state of the road, adding that it gets slippery when it rains.

Mr Shamabumba has appealed to government to work on the Kabwe – Kapiri Mposhi stretch of the Great North road to harness road carnages in save lives.

And driver of the truck, Arnold Chigali, of Simbaye Farm in Lusaka West, said the poor state of the road caused the motor vehicle to swerve off the road.

Mr Chigali said government should look into the plight of transporters and work on the road.

The driver complained of pain the right hand shoulder but no human life was lost in the accident.