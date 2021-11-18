United Party for National Development Member of Parliament for Kabwata Constituency Honourable Levy Mkandawire has died in a Fatal Road Traffic accident that happened just outside his house in Kabwata.

According to a statement released to the media by Zambia Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga, the incident happened at 12:45 hours at the gate of plot number 34 along Chalata road woodlands extension involving a Toyota Ist registration number ALX 2038 which was driven by Hon Mkandawire, aged 60, who sustained head injuries, fractured right leg and died on the way to University Teaching Hospital.

The Zambia Police Statement stated that, also involved was a BMW X5 registration number ALM 5955 which had its front part extensively damaged whilst being driven by Jane Mwale aged 39 of plot number 32 Chalata road woodlands extension who sustained unknown injuries. Onboard of the same vehicle was the husband to the driver Kalengo Jetta Alick aged 57 who complained of a headache whilst the driver was not found at the scene when officers visited it.

The accident occurred when the second vehicle (BMW) which was approaching from East towards West was moving at an excessive speed and in the process, the driver lost control of the vehicle before hitting into a stationary Toyota Ist whose driver had disembarked with a view of opening the gate. Due to the impact, it was forced to move forward thereby squeezing the deceased against the wall fence and the wall pillar of the gate fell on him.

Investigations to establish the whereabouts of the driver have been instituted, concluded the statement.

Early this month, there were reports circulating on social media that Hon Mkandawire had died. However, the UPND in the Kabwata constituency refuted reports circulated by the party’s Facebook page that area MP Levy Mkandawire had died.

“Kindly be informed that the rumours circulating about the ‘sudden death after a short illness’ of UPND Kabwata Constituency MP Hon. Levy Mkandawire are NOT TRUE. Hon. Mkandawire has confirmed he is in good health and has dispelled the rumour as false and malicious. Take this as official notification,” Constituency information and public secretary Mainda Simataa stated.