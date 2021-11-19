Green Buffaloes have successfully defended the FAZ National Women’s League with three matches left in the season after Thursday’s 5-0 win over Nkana Queens in Lusaka.

Buffaloes have won this season’s title under a new format branded the FAZ Women’s Super League.

In the Week 24 fixture at Green Square Ground in Lusaka, striker Theresa Chewe registered a hat-trick with Captain Joanna Benaya and Natasha Nanyangwe contributing a goal each.

Chewe has scored 27 goals, five behind leading scorer Grace Chanda of Red Arrows.

Buffaloes coached by Charles Haalubono have an unassailable lead after collecting 59-points, eight ahead of second placed Arrows, who have played one more game than the Zambia Army side.

Meanwhile, Nkana remain bottom of the table with six points from 23 games played.