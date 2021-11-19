9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, November 19, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Green Buffaloes Retain FAZ Womens League Title

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Green Buffaloes Retain FAZ Womens League Title
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Green Buffaloes have successfully defended the FAZ National Women’s League with three matches left in the season after Thursday’s 5-0 win over Nkana Queens in Lusaka.

Buffaloes have won this season’s title under a new format branded the FAZ Women’s Super League.

In the Week 24 fixture at Green Square Ground in Lusaka, striker Theresa Chewe registered a hat-trick with Captain Joanna Benaya and Natasha Nanyangwe contributing a goal each.

Chewe has scored 27 goals, five behind leading scorer Grace Chanda of Red Arrows.

Buffaloes coached by Charles Haalubono have an unassailable lead after collecting 59-points, eight ahead of second placed Arrows, who have played one more game than the Zambia Army side.

Meanwhile, Nkana remain bottom of the table with six points from 23 games played.

Previous articleEl mukuka collaborates with british multi-instrumentalist and social media sensation Youngr

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Green Buffaloes Retain FAZ Womens League Title

Green Buffaloes have successfully defended the FAZ National Women's League with three matches left in the season after Thursday’s...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Power Dynamos Leave Bottom of The Log After Beating Warriors

Sports sports - 0
Limping Power Dynamos have beaten Kabwe Warriors 2-0 at home in Kitwe to sneak out of the bottom position in the FAZ Super Division. Dynamos...
Read more

Power Dynamos Battle to Leave Relegation Zone

Sports sports - 0
Power Dynamos are seeking to escape from the bottom of the FAZ Super Division table as they host Kabwe Warriors at Arthur Davies Stadium...
Read more

Tunisia Hammer Chipolopolo to Win Group B

Sports sports - 11
Chipolopolo have wrapped up their failed Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign with a 3-1 loss against Tunisia in the final Group B...
Read more

Dabid Chilufya Back As Indeni Coach

Sports sports - 0
Dabid Chiluifya has been rehired by Indeni as head coach. The former Buildcon coach and ex-Zanaco assistant trainer returns to Indeni after quitting the club...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.