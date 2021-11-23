President Hakainde Hichilema has left Zambia for the Democratic Republic of Congo.

President Hakainde Hichilema said that the official outing to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is aimed at consolidating trade ties between the two countries.

President Hichilema said that he will also take time to discuss with his counterpart, Felix Tshiekedi who is also African Union Chairperson, various issues around the shared common border.

The President said that the DRC visit is also key as Zambia and that country have outstanding issues including border disputes in Chienge district among others.

Speaking before departure in Lusaka today, the President said the visits to neighbouring countries will continue for a while as the country reinforces peace, security, trade, and investments.

He said bilateral ties will further extend to the two countries cooperating in the manufacturing of components for electric vehicles using minerals like copper.

And President Hichilema has described it as a balancing act, the nullification of elections of some PF Members of Parliament.

The President reminded those lamenting that UPND MPs elections were also nullified in the past with some of his members complaining that as party President he was not doing anything.

President Hichilema has also encouraged anyone with information on corruption deeds by his members to report to relevant authorities for action.

He warned that anyone found wanting will not be spared.

And the President has said that Zambians should expect more of his international trips because he has to pay courtesy calls especially to neighboring countries because it’s procedural for any new President.

Responding to journalists before departure to the DRC at the ZAF Airport base in Lusaka today, the Head of State said the international trips are also aimed at facilitating trade among other things. He said his next visit will be to neighboring Malawi.

He however reiterated that his international trips do not indicate that he has abandoned his domestic duties.