Chief Government Spokesperson Chusi Kasanda has said that insinuations in some sections of the media that President Hakainde Hichilema has abolished allowances for civil servants are false and malicious.

Ms. Kasanda who is also Information and Media Minister has said that at no point did President Hichilema talk about abolishing civil servants’ allowances during the swearing-in ceremony of some senior Government officials at State House, yesterday.

She says President Hichilema only revealed that he will be having a workshop for Ministers and Permanent Secretaries next week and that there will be no allowance to be paid on that day because all those attending including himself will be working.

According to her Facebook page monitored by ZNBC News in Lusaka today, Ms. Kasanda said the Head of State in his remarks only disapproved of practices in the previous regime where government officials were paid allowances for attending workshops or meetings on normal working days and within the normal working hours.

President Hichilema assured the nation that, under his watch, this will never happen.