Updated:

Vedanta to support Zambian government’s green energy agenda

By Chief Editor
Vedanta says it supports the Zambian government in its green energy transition goals.

The company said in a statement that it is encouraged by the steps already taken by the government, including appointment of the Green Economy and Environment Minister and is aligned to further initiatives that have been presented.

Demand for power in the country has been increasing over the last few years but generation capacity remains stagnant.

This is causing instability in the more rural populations, including the local communities around the Konkola Copper Mines (KCM).

Vedanta is committed to aid the government in its vision, including supporting new industry initiatives as well as providing energy security for KCM and its surrounding population.

While Vedanta was operator of KCM, one of its primary undertakings was to replace the old smelter with one that is significantly cleaner and more efficient. The current smelter is the cleanest in the country, it added.

Vedanta will work with the government to use green energy for KCM, ensuring it is running and we are mining sustainably, benefiting both the environment and bringing stability to the local communities.

In its wider operations, Vedanta is planning to be a leader in ESG within the global natural resources sector, having already committed USD 5 billion over the next 10 years to accelerate the transition to net zero, it said.

”We are pleased to see the positive progress that has been made thus far by the Zambian government in its aim to improve the country’s power capacity through the use of green energy. ”Vedanta look forward to working closely with the newly appointed Green Economy and Environment Minister to further progress this initiative and transition Zambia into more sustainable sources of energy, encompassing its already present capabilities for hydro power,” said Sunil Duggal, Group CEO and Chief Safety Officer, Vedanta.

