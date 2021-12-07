9.5 C
Movie review : King Richard

By staff
Armed with a clear vision and a brazen 78-page plan, Richard Williams is determined to write his daughters, Venus and Serena, into history. Training on Compton, California’s neglected tennis courts–rain or shine–the girls are shaped by their father’s unyielding commitment and their mother’s balanced perspective and keen intuition, defying the seemingly insurmountable odds and prevailing expectations laid before them. Based on the true story that will inspire the world, “King Richard” follows the uplifting journey of a family whose unwavering resolve and unconditional belief ultimately delivers two of the world’s greatest sports legends.

PROS

  • Excellent performance by Will Smith.
  • Great chemistry between Will Smith (Richard Williams) and Aunjanue Ellis (Oracene “Brandy” Williams).
  • Very inspiring storyline.

FAVORITE QUOTE

Richard Williams: ‘The most strongest, the most powerful, the most dangerous creature on this whole earth is a woman who knows how to think. Ain’t nothing she can’t do.’

Richard Williams: ‘Venus and Serena are gonna shake up this world.’

CONCLUSION

King Richard is an inspiring biopic that shows the beginning of Venus and Serena’s epic careers that lead them to being two of the best tennis players the world has ever seen. It depicts that gargantuan results are much less about your natural talents and far more about your daily habits. Venus and Serena Williams were born with emmence talent but what took them to the highest level was the hard work, dedication, decipline and self belief , instilled in them by their father. Richard ingrained in his girls that they are the best, therefore they had no choice but to be the best.

It was refreshing to see a black father so invested in his childrens success and personal growth. He was also protective of them often putting himself in harms way.

Will Smith gave an excellent performance , bringing his heart into the role. He gave a great depiction of Richard. Whilst being fiecly dedicated to his daughters , Richard was also a deeply stubborn and flawred person. His methods didn’t always seem logical but were always for the advancement of his daughters.

Aunjanue Ellis  also gave a stand out performance as Richards wife ,Oracene Williams , delivering a particular standout monologue where she was stating how much she too has worked and succrifised for their girls.

King Richard is a great movie to watch with the whole family.

RATING

4 out of 5

 

 

BY KAPA KAUMBA

