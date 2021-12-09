9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, December 9, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

LAZ goes to Constitutional Court on the Speaker’s Decision to bar PF MPs whose seats were nullfied

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News LAZ goes to Constitutional Court on the Speaker's Decision to bar PF...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has moved the Constructional Court seeking its interpretation of whether or not Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti was in order to send away Members of Parliament whose election results have been nullified.

LAZ President Abyud Shonga has confirmed in an interview with ZNBC News in Lusaka today.

Mr. Shonga says LAZ has asked the Constitutional Court to interpret articles 73 and 72 of the Constitution that hinge on the determination and interpretation of the Parliamentary petitions.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti sent away nine members of parliament whose election results have been nullified.

This followed a point of order raised by Chifubu Member of Parliament Alex Katakwe

Meanwhile, Lusaka Lawyer Milner Katolo has said that Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti did not err in her ruling that members of parliament whose seats were nullified through High Court judgments should not take part in Parliamentary activities unless there is a stay of execution.

Mr. Katolo says the determination of an election petition is when the trial of the election petition is concluded in the high Court where a decision is made whether to uphold or to nullify the election of a Member of Parliament.

He says if an affected member of parliament decides to appeal to the constitutional court, there is provision for that person to apply for a stay of execution pending appeal.

Mr. Katolo says it is the stay of execution that has the effect of suspending the high Court judgment and that without the stay, the high Court judgment remains in effect.

Previous articleFormer Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo detained in Chinsali

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

LAZ goes to Constitutional Court on the Speaker’s Decision to bar PF MPs whose seats were nullfied

The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has moved the Constructional Court seeking its interpretation of whether or not Speaker...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Former Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo detained in Chinsali

General News Chief Editor - 0
Former Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has arrived in Chinsali and detained at Chinsali Police Station over the 2015 Chopper attack In Shiwang’andu...
Read more

President Hichilema calls on law enforcement agencies to step up efforts to combat corruption

General News Chief Editor - 0
President Hakainde Hichilema has called on law enforcement agencies to step up efforts to combat corruption. President Hichilema said that Government will...
Read more

Crusade on corruption not witch-hunt

General News Chief Editor - 7
Kitwe Pastors Fellowship has rubbished the calls by some politicians and chiefs calling the crusade on recovery of stolen public resources as a witch...
Read more

Ministry of Information and Media PS implores IBA to be firm and fair

General News Chief Editor - 2
Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Kennedy Kalunga has implored the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) to exercise fairness in the discharge of their...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.