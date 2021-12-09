The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has moved the Constructional Court seeking its interpretation of whether or not Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti was in order to send away Members of Parliament whose election results have been nullified.

LAZ President Abyud Shonga has confirmed in an interview with ZNBC News in Lusaka today.

Mr. Shonga says LAZ has asked the Constitutional Court to interpret articles 73 and 72 of the Constitution that hinge on the determination and interpretation of the Parliamentary petitions.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti sent away nine members of parliament whose election results have been nullified.

This followed a point of order raised by Chifubu Member of Parliament Alex Katakwe

Meanwhile, Lusaka Lawyer Milner Katolo has said that Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti did not err in her ruling that members of parliament whose seats were nullified through High Court judgments should not take part in Parliamentary activities unless there is a stay of execution.

Mr. Katolo says the determination of an election petition is when the trial of the election petition is concluded in the high Court where a decision is made whether to uphold or to nullify the election of a Member of Parliament.

He says if an affected member of parliament decides to appeal to the constitutional court, there is provision for that person to apply for a stay of execution pending appeal.

Mr. Katolo says it is the stay of execution that has the effect of suspending the high Court judgment and that without the stay, the high Court judgment remains in effect.