Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa has said that government officials will no longer be entitled to personal to holder vehicles.

The Secretary to the Treasury said this when he appeared before the committee on parastatal bodies which is chaired by Zambezi east Member of Parliament Brian Kambita.

Mr. Nkulukusa has stated that ministers and other senior government officials will only be entitled to one utility vehicle each and in the event that the official vehicle goes to the garage, they will have to use pool vehicles.

Mr. Nkulukusa stated that going forward, the rest of the cars will be used as pool vehicles this is in an effort to do away with issues of spending colossal sums of money on expensive vehicles when companies are making losses.

Mr. Nkulukusa added that government will now be strict on the use of government number plates as no government official will be allowed to put a government number plate on a private vehicle.

The secretary to the Treasury stated that the secretary to cabinet will soon issue a circular on the use of vehicles and number plates for government vehicles.

Mr. Nkulukusa further said that permanent secretaries, ministers, and senior government officials like him will no longer sit on boards of Parastatal bodies to enable them to provide uncompromised oversight.

Mr. Nkulukusa’s statement was in response to a question by Mr Kambita and Luena Member of Parliament (MP) Mubita Anakoka who inquired on the appointment of permanent secretaries on boards, adding that Government will ensure that qualified people are appointed on boards.

Meanwhile, Mr. Nkulukusa has announced that government plans to use debt swap initiatives to deal with loans sitting at the Development Bank of Zambia involving some of the Government suppliers.

He states that the Development Bank of Zambia failed to perform because of political interference while some institutions have not been paying back loans.

Mr. Nkulukusa was responding to a question on why the country should continue with the DBZ while it has proved to be underperforming and insolvent.