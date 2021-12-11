9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, December 11, 2021
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Milk processing plant commissioned in Mbala district, Northern Province

By Chief Editor
53 views
2
Rural News Milk processing plant commissioned in Mbala district, Northern Province
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The government has commissioned a milk processing plant in Mbala district, Northern Province.

The processing plant has since been handed over to the Livestock cooperative in the district, to be put to good use, for economic expansion.

Mbala District Commissioner Annie Paul, who officiated at the handover of the facility, explained that the facility is a testimony of the government’s commitment to improve the livestock sector in the area.

She said the authority has invested substantial amounts of money to construct and equip the centre, adding that it is now expectant that all stakeholders in the district work together in ensuring that the centre is put to good use.

ZANIS reports that Mrs Paul explained that the centre has been handed over to people who are currently engaged, or have at one time been involved in dairy production.

“This is in an effort to ensure that we deliver all inclusive development in all sectors in order to uplift the living standards of the people in the area,” the DC said.

Mrs Paul adds that the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock is committed to supporting and facilitating a competitive, diversified and sustainable livestock and fisheries sector that will in turn improve household income.

She noted that this will also improve food and nutrition security, for the people, as well as other surrounding communities.

And Mbala district Mayor, Mulenga Sinyangwe implored the community members to embrace the region’s first ever milk processing plant, in order to boost their milk sales, adding that failure to properly utilise the facility, which has been constructed at a huge cost, will just be a waste of public resources.

“You should know that people will laughed at us, if we fail to use and support the facility which has been entrusted to us,” he said

Previous articleZambia records eight new cases of the Omicron variant
Next articleVice President Launches the National Autistic Association of Zambia

2 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Vice President Launches the National Autistic Association of Zambia

Vice President Mutale Nalumango has urged the newly launched National Autism Association of Zambia (NAAZ) to make recommendations to...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government warns farmers selling subsidized farming inputs

Rural News Chief Editor - 2
Luano District Commissioner Kells Meleki has cautioned farmers against selling agricultural inputs obtained through the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP). Speaking during a...
Read more

22 Headmen in Mazabuka District empowered with bicycles for community mobilisation

Rural News Chief Editor - 0
Twenty two Village Headmen in Itebe Ward of Mwanachingwala Chiefdom in Mazabuka District have been empowered with bicycles by Solidaridad Zambia in its quest...
Read more

Forestry Department confiscated bicycles and bags of charcoal from illegal charcoal burners

Rural News Chief Editor - 19
The Forestry Department in Chifunabuli District in Luapula Province has confiscated 16 bicycles and 36 bags of charcoal from 16 illegal charcoal burners. This...
Read more

GBV against children with disabilities worrying – ZAPD

Rural News Chief Editor - 2
Zambia Agency for Persons with Disabilities (ZAPD) has bemoaned increasing levels of violence against children, including those living with disabilities. ZAPD Director Nicholas Goma said...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.