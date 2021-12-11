The government has commissioned a milk processing plant in Mbala district, Northern Province.

The processing plant has since been handed over to the Livestock cooperative in the district, to be put to good use, for economic expansion.

Mbala District Commissioner Annie Paul, who officiated at the handover of the facility, explained that the facility is a testimony of the government’s commitment to improve the livestock sector in the area.

She said the authority has invested substantial amounts of money to construct and equip the centre, adding that it is now expectant that all stakeholders in the district work together in ensuring that the centre is put to good use.

ZANIS reports that Mrs Paul explained that the centre has been handed over to people who are currently engaged, or have at one time been involved in dairy production.

“This is in an effort to ensure that we deliver all inclusive development in all sectors in order to uplift the living standards of the people in the area,” the DC said.

Mrs Paul adds that the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock is committed to supporting and facilitating a competitive, diversified and sustainable livestock and fisheries sector that will in turn improve household income.

She noted that this will also improve food and nutrition security, for the people, as well as other surrounding communities.

And Mbala district Mayor, Mulenga Sinyangwe implored the community members to embrace the region’s first ever milk processing plant, in order to boost their milk sales, adding that failure to properly utilise the facility, which has been constructed at a huge cost, will just be a waste of public resources.

“You should know that people will laughed at us, if we fail to use and support the facility which has been entrusted to us,” he said