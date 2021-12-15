9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Lusaka High Court grants the Attorney General leave to commence contempt proceedings against Nakachinda

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Lusaka High Court grants the Attorney General leave to commence contempt...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Lusaka High Court has granted the Attorney General, Mulilo Kabesha leave to commence contempt proceedings against PF Member of the Central Committee in Charge of Information and Publicity, Raphael Nakachinda over his alleged contemptuous remarks against the judiciary.

The court has also allowed Mr. Nakachinda to make some necessary applications regarding the matter.

On Tuesday, the Attorney General filed an affidavit in support of summons for leave to commence contempt proceedings.

Mr. Nakachinda is alleged to have said that President Hakainde Hichilema has been summoning judges to his house to persuade them to bring a one-party state amidst the hearing of a judicial review application by Eight PF Members of Parliament who have challenged Speaker of the National Assembly, Nelly Mutti’s decision to chase them from parliament after the nullification of their seats.

The Attorney General says Mr. Nakachinda’s uttered words mean and were understood by the public to mean that there is interference in the deliberations of the judges.

He submitted that the words used by Mr. Nakachinda are an interference with the administration of justice by giving an impression to the public that any outcome of the judges’ decision that will go against the applicants would have been as a result of the alleged threats or manipulation by the Republican President.

Mr. Kabesha says Mr. Nakachinda’s allegations are malicious, contemptuous and made with the intention to bring the judiciary into disrepute.

He further submitted that Mr. Nakachinda has damaged the reputation of the judiciary and brought its independence into question and therefore he must show cause why he must not be sent to prison for contempt of court.

Previous articleNakachinda Arrested for Defamation of the President as UPND cadres storm Police Station and Stone PF members

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Lusaka High Court grants the Attorney General leave to commence contempt proceedings against Nakachinda

The Lusaka High Court has granted the Attorney General, Mulilo Kabesha leave to commence contempt proceedings against PF Member...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Court adjourns again the ruling on 9 PF MPs, wants to deal with Nakacinda’s Contempt case first

General News Chief Editor - 19
The Lusaka High Court has again adjourned the matter in which nine Patriotic Front Members of Parliament whose elections were nullified are challenging the...
Read more

Honeybee was a scandal cooked up by a clique of throne seeking former ruling party politicians-Dr Chilufya

General News Chief Editor - 24
Former Minister of Health Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has revealed that the infamous Honeybee Pharmacy expired drugs and defective condoms debacle was a scandal cooked...
Read more

Information Minister warns Nakacinda against abusing the Freedom of Speech

General News Chief Editor - 12
Chief Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda has said that the government is deeply disturbed by what she described as the blatant abuse of freedom of...
Read more

Mpezeni advises Government not to export Maize

General News Chief Editor - 5
Paramount Chief MPEZENI of Eastern province has supported government’s plans to re-consider the export of extra maize stocks the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) bought...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.