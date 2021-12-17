9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, December 17, 2021
Power Rebound From Derby Defeat By Beating Leaders Buffaloes

Power Dynamos recovered from Sunday’s Kitwe  derby defeat with a 2-1 home over FAZ Super League  leaders Green Buffaloes on Friday at  Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.

The win saw Power rebound from a bruising 2-0 away loss to Nkana on December 12 that ended their five-match winning run.

Tiki Chiluba put Power ahead in the 22nd minute after Buffaloes goalkeeper Fred Silwamba parried captain Godfrey Ngwenya’s free-kick into his path.

Buffaloes equalized in the 37th minute when Friday Samu headed in his 13th goal of the season to firmly stay at the summit of the top scorers log after seventeen games played.

However, midfielder George Chisala scored the winner on the stroke of halftime to steer Power back to winning ways.

Power are at number five on 25 points after beating Buffaloes and are now tied on points with Nkana who are fourth.

Buffaloes stays top of 30 points at the halfway stage of the season, three points more than second placed Green Eagles with both sides top six 2022 ABSA Cup qualification spots secured.

But Buffaloes’ fourteen week stay at the summit is under threat following back-to-back defeats after losing 3-2 at home to Buildcon on December 11.

Buffaloes are now winless in their last five games since they beat promoted Konkola Blades 2-1 on November 20 and since then have collected just two points after making a very promising start in their quest to end their 40 year FAZ Super League title drought.

