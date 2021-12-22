9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, December 22, 2021
General News
Updated:

50 Fuel Tankers ready for distribution to youths

By Chief Editor
The 50 additional fuel tankers that were procured under the youth empowerment program have been inspected and are ready for distribution.

Minister of Youth, Sports, and Arts Elvis Nkandu has said that his Ministry will ensure transparency in the distribution process to ensure that the intended cooperatives benefit from the initiative.

Mr. Nkandu has said that he is aware that there was segregation in the selection of beneficiaries under the previous regime and that will no longer be the case.

He was speaking shortly after inspecting the fuel tankers at the Kinglong Motors Zambia limited warehouse in Lusaka yesterday.

Meanwhile, Mr. Nkandu has also disclosed that the tankers will be distributed across all 10 provinces countrywide.

He has also clarified that the fuel tankers that are under Kapesika belong to Government and the Cooperatives, and Kapesika is only being used for incubation.

Mr. Nkandu said he has no issue with Kapesika because they have been paying their dues to Government, and has so far paid 9 million Kwacha.

He said he is so far satisfied with Shacman because it shares the same motives as the new dawn Government.

And Ministry of Youth Permanent Secretary Kangwa Chileshe said the tour provided the Minister and directors an opportunity to get first-hand information of what has been obtained on the ground.

And Kinglong Motors General Manager Wu Ming said his company has also stocked enough spares to service the tankers at any given time.

