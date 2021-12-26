Zesco United defender Peter Maker Manyang is confident the club will defend the FAZ Super Division title.

South Sudanese defender Manyang believes Zesco have the team to win the 2021/22 title

“I believe all we need to put in is hard work and we will achieve our objective” he told Zesco Media.

Zesco are second on the table with 28 points, two behind leaders Green Buffaloes after 17 matches played.

“In my view, we have the best squad in the league, and you could see from the last game we won, the team was missing 10 players, but we still got the three points,” he said.

Manyang recently moved from South Sudan to the Zambian league.

He is thrilled to play for Zesco.

“I was happy to have made my debut against Nkwazi. I have been working hard in training and for that moment.

“Just before the match, Coach Numba Mumamba told me that he was going to give me the opportunity to play because of what he had seen in training and that I deserved the opportunity. He told me to grab it with everything,” Manyang said.

Manyang has featured for Zesco three times since being cleared to play last October after getting a work permit.