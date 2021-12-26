9.5 C
Nkana President Demands Players Keep Clubs’ Big-Name Status

Nkana Football Club president Joseph Silwamba says Kalampa players and coaches must strive to preserve the team’s big name in Zambian football.

Silwamba said his executive constantly reminds players and coaches the magnitude of the Nkana brand.

“You know it is very important that every player at Nkana including coaches understand our philosophy at Nkana,” he said.

“We preach the Nkana philosophy to players from time to time.”

“When people wear that jersey they must know what it means to put on that red jersey,” Silwamba said.

Nkana are number four in the FAZ Super Division with 26 points from 17 matches played.

Silwamba is assuring the players and coaches of support from his executive committee.

“I would like to assure the players and the technical that as the executive committee we are behind them. Equally the sponsors keep assuring me that they are with us so nothing to worry all the support is there,” Silwamba said.

