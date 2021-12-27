17 people were killed in 152 road traffic accidents recorded by Police during the Christmas holiday of 2021.

The statistics indicate a reduction by six fatal road traffic accidents and 11 persons killed compared to the 202o record during the same period.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga in a media statement revealed that 14 of the 152 accidents were serious road traffic accidents in which 19 persons were seriously injured and 28 were slight road traffic accidents in which 33 persons were slightly injured and 94 were recorded as damage only road traffic accidents.

Mr. Hamoonga said Copperbelt Province recorded the highest number of road traffic accidents with 54 followed by Lusaka with 50, Eastern 12, Southern (8) and Central (7) in that order.

He attributed the reduction in road accidents recorded during the Christmas holiday of 2021 to increased road user’s sensitization through radio and television programmes.

Mr. Hamoonga said the speed trap management teams in all the divisions were deployed in strategic and accident prone areas in order to reduce road traffic offences and road traffic accidents during this period.

“During the Christmas holiday of 2021 a total number of 152 Road Traffic Accidents were recorded throughout the Country. Out of 152 road traffic accidents, 16 were recorded as fatal road traffic accidents in which 17 persons were killed, 14 were serious road traffic accidents in which 19 persons were seriously injured, 28 were slight road traffic accidents in which 33 persons were slightly injured and 94 were recorded as damage only road traffic accidents,” Mr. Hamoonga said.

“Copperbelt province recorded the highest number of road traffic accidents with 54 followed by Lusaka with 50, Eastern 12, Southern Eight, Central Seven, North-Western and Luapula recorded Six each ,Muchinga five, Northern three, Airport One and whilst Western province did not record any road traffic accident,” he stated.

“In comparison with the previous Christmas holiday of 2020, a total number of 234 road traffic accidents were recorded as compared to 152 recorded this year’s Christmas holiday which shows a reduction of 82 road traffic accidents. In the previous Christmas of 2020, 22 were recorded as fatal road traffic accidents in which 28 persons were killed compared to 16 fatal road traffic accidents recorded this year where 17 persons were killed.”

“The figures indicate a reduction by six fatal road traffic accidents and 11 persons killed. Further, in the Christmas holiday of 2020, we recorded 26 serious road traffic accidents in which 33 persons were seriously injured as compared to 14 serious road traffic accidents where 19 persons were seriously injured in 2021.The figures still indicate a reduction of 12 serious road traffic accidents and 14 persons seriously injured. Lastly, 48 road traffic accidents were recorded as slight road traffic accidents in 2020 where 55 persons were slightly injured as compared to 28 slight road traffic accidents where 33 persons were slightly injured in 2021,” Mr. Hamoonga added.

“The figures indicate a decrease in both slight road traffic accidents and in persons slightly injured by 12 and 14 respectively. On damage only road traffic accidents, 138 were recorded as damage only road traffic accidents on Christmas holiday of 2020 as compared to 94 damage only road traffic accidents recorded in the same holiday of 2021. The figures indicate a reduction in damage from road traffic accidents by 44%,” he observed.

Mr. Hamoonga added: “The road traffic accidents have reduced from 234 road traffic accidents recorded in the Christmas holiday of 2020 to 152 road traffic accidents recorded in the same period of 2021.This can be attributed to the road traffic patrols being conducted by Zambia Police Service working with other stakeholders. The traffic section has also been sensitizing the road users through radio and Television programs. Such programs have contributed to compliance levels by the road users, especially the motorists, pedestrians and cyclists.”

“Speed trap management teams in all the divisions were deployed in strategic and accident prone areas in order to reduce road traffic offences and road traffic accidents during this period,” Mr. Hamoonga concluded.