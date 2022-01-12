President Hakainde Hichilema is among leaders attending the Extraordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government in Malawi.

The Meeting is looking at among other issues the security problem in the neighbouring Mozambique.

Others attending the meeting are President of Malawi, Lazarus Chakwera, South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa, African Union (AU) Chairperson Felix Tshisekedi and President of Mozambique Filipe Nyunsi .

Speaking during the meeting SADC Chairperson Lazarus Chakwera said the effort to bring peace in Mozambique is paramount as it will promote regional stability.

He said as long as people in Mozambique are fleeing their country in search of peace, no neighbouring country will be at peace.

Dr. Chakwera said this is why the mission in Mozambique were SADC has deployed soldiers must not fail.

He also thanked the soldiers from SADC who have stood side by side with their colleagues in Mozambique to promote humanitarian efforts as well as fight the terrorists.

Dr. Chakwera also called for the observance of the moment of silence for the SADC troops who have been killed in Mozambique while trying to deal with the enemy.