Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Updated:

President Hakainde Hichilema in Malawi for SADC meeting

By Chief Editor
4
Chief Editor

President Hakainde Hichilema is among leaders attending the Extraordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government in Malawi.
The Meeting is looking at among other issues the security problem in the neighbouring Mozambique.

Others attending the meeting are President of Malawi, Lazarus Chakwera, South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa, African Union (AU) Chairperson Felix Tshisekedi and President of Mozambique Filipe Nyunsi .

Speaking during the meeting SADC Chairperson Lazarus Chakwera said the effort to bring peace in Mozambique is paramount as it will promote regional stability.

He said as long as people in Mozambique are fleeing their country in search of peace, no neighbouring country will be at peace.
Dr. Chakwera said this is why the mission in Mozambique were SADC has deployed soldiers must not fail.

He also thanked the soldiers from SADC who have stood side by side with their colleagues in Mozambique to promote humanitarian efforts as well as fight the terrorists.

Dr. Chakwera also called for the observance of the moment of silence for the SADC troops who have been killed in Mozambique while trying to deal with the enemy.

4 COMMENTS

  2. This matter must be settled soonest otherwise there might be spillover effects in the region. There are only 2 options available. Either broker a settlement or fight and exterminate all insurgents. I’m uncomfortable that this conflict has been left unresolved for a long time. From where are those chaps getting their weapons and other supplies? It must be through the insecure borders of neighboring countries so all of us aren’t safe. I hope this is the last time that SADC leaders are meeting to discuss this conflict. They must resolve to end it before their next meeting

    1

  3. Isn’t that Edgar Lungu’s plane that this liar was supposed to sell? President Vasco please honour just one campaign promise. Have some shame. Insoni ebuntu.

    1

  4. Please let’s do away with parading grown men and women at the airport just to send off a head of state. This is a serious security risk and a waste of tax payers money on fuel and whatever preparations made during these rituals. He should be taking off from ZAF bases to ensure that only the airforce commander is compromised. Someone can take out our entire command structure with a single strike because of this behaviour.

