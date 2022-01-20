Police in Lusaka have arrested Isaac Chulu aged 33 of Katete in Eastern Province after he handed himself to the Police for shooting dead his 28-year-old wife Modai Mwambazi of Katete.

According to the Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga, the incident occurred on Tuesday 18th January 2022 at around 18:00 hours in Kabanana Site and Service in Lusaka.

Mr. Hamoonga said on a fateful day around 07:00 hours, the deceased called her father Clement Mwambazi, and informed him that they were traveling to Lusaka from Katete to sort out their marital disputes which the couple was facing.

He said according to the father of the deceased, around 18:00 hours upon arrival in Kabanana Site and Service in Lusaka in the company of a marriage counselor and friend to the suspect, they sat to discuss the matter.

Mr. Hamoonga explained that while they were discussing, the suspect went outside the house and was followed by his wife and suddenly a gunshot was heard and the father went to see what was happening only to find his daughter lying on the ground and bleeding profusely from the head.

He said immediately after that, the suspect, marriage counselor and the friend to the suspect got into the vehicle which was parked outside and sped off.

Police rushed to the scene picked the victim and took her to Chipata level one Hospital where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The body of the deceased has been deposited in the Mortuary awaiting postmortem and burial.