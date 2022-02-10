The Zambia Police Service has said that it will not respond to allegations of torture that have been attributed to lawyers of Former President Edgar Lungu’s Barber man Shabby Chilekwa.

Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says Police had given access to Human Rights Commission Personnel to visit the suspect.

Mr. Hamoonga says the Police will not comment because the Commission is a competent authority to comment on the allegation of torture.

He has also dispelled reports that the suspect is on Oxygen Support stating the NO detention facility offers such a service.

Mr. Hamoonga says the Police will look at the correspondence written by the Patriotic Front (PF) to the Inspector General of Police.

Yesterday Lawyers to Shabby Chilekwa, the barber to former President Edgar Lungu obtained a court order to have access to him.

Makebi Zulu confirmed that they have since seen Chilekwa who was been badly beaten since Friday.

He said Chilekwa was repeatedly tortured. He said Chilekwa has lashes on his back, his ears are injured, has blood in his urine and has serious bidy pains, saying that Zambia Police have opened a torture chamber in Kalundu where Shabby Chilekwa was tortured.

Mr Zulu said that it is the same premises where Deputy Police Commissioner Chisanga Chanda was kept.

According to his lawyers, Chilekwa is badly beaten and requires immediate medical attention. Mr. Chilekwa’s Lawyer also said the PF has written to the Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba to open a case of assault on Mr. Chilekwa by a named police officer while in Police custody.

He told Journalists after visiting Mr. Chilekwa that the PF already has several letters in the IG’s office, but have not received any response.