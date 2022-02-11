Opposition Patriotic Front (PF) Chama South Constituency Member of Parliament Davison Mung’andu has accused President Hakainde Hichilema of establishing torture chambers in some parts of the country to torment political enemies.

Mr. Mung’andu, the Patriotic Front Muchinga Provincial Chairman, said he has information that former President Edgar Lungu’s barber Shabby Chilekwa who has been detained by police was being tortured.

Mr. Mung’andu was speaking to journalists in Lusaka on Thursday as members of the Patriotic Front went to offer solidarity to Mr. Lungu following the recent arrest of his Aide De Camp Chisanga Chanda and barber Chilekwa.

“I think as the party in Muchinga, we have been taken a bit aback by the New Dawn Government, particularly by President Hakainde Hichilema. Zambians can be reminded that President Hakainde Hichilema has always preached and advised the security wings not to arrest anyone or detain anyone without first investigating that person but what we are seeing is actually a 360 degrees u-turn of his promises, the arrest of Mr. Chanda without being investigated. The arrest of Mr. Chilekwa who is, we believe, is still in detention without being investigated and we have been reliably informed that he is being tortured,” he said.

“President Hakainde Hichilema is establishing torture chambers in some areas of this country which we in the Patriotic Front in Muchinga will not accept. We want to remind him that indeed as our former president has mentioned we went as a new generation to see our (former) leaders being respected the way former leaders in Europe are being respected. I will give an example; you heard the issues that were surrounding the former Prime Minister of Britain Tony Blair. Where did it go? You heard about issues to have to do with Donald Trump in the USA . Where has it gone? So even us we want to appeal to him,” Mr. Mung’andu said.

PF acting President Given Lubinda, PF Parliamentary Whip Stephen Kampyongo, PF MCC in charge of information and publicity Raphael Nakacinda and former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo were among those who visited the former head of state.

“Even in retirement, you can never be a leader without people around you. I am glad that I have the support of my colleagues from the party in these turbulent times that we are going through. Obviously statements have been made, but I am not in a position to talk too much today, but we will allow matters to settle. As you know my ADC was picked on matters of sub-judice, my barber Shabby Chilekwa has been picked for reasons yet to be known, suffice to say all is well that ends well,” Mr. Lungu said at his home.

Meanwhile, Mr. Lusambo said the arrest of the ADC is tantamount to endangering the security of the former head of state.

“It was very unnecessary for the police to act in the manner in which they acted. I want to challenge the police that they do not belong to the UPND. The police belong to the Republic of Zambia,” he said.

Luapula’s PF Mambilima Member of Parliament Jean Chisenga opposed the arresting of Mr. Lungu’s ADC and barber.

“I would like to emphasize only one point. Ladies and gentlemen when people have failed they don’t need to come up with an excuse. To be honest the leadership of His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema has failed. By now we could have been seeing results but what is he doing now? People are being persecuted, people are being pushed left right and center. That is not what we want, that’s not what the people voted for. We want to see development so I urge the people of Zambia to reconsider their thoughts. They are going to see what’s happening and what is happening. They will see actually what is of today and what was of yesterday and they will recognize genuinely the Patriotic Front really cared for the people of Zambia,” Ms Chisenga said.

“It is really just wasting time to actually just persecute just go for this one that one. I think it is not necessary. I speak for the people of Zambia and I speak for the youth that this is not necessary. It is not necessary and this should not go on because as I speak going for the ADC of our former head of state is really a very serious issue because he is not being protected right now. So is it really the ADC that they want or is it the former head of state. These are the issues that we should be talking about so honestly I ask the people of Zambia to gather their thoughts back and just look back where we are coming from,” she said.

