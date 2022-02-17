9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, February 17, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

President Hichilema Arrives in Belgium to Attend AU-EU Summit

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News President Hichilema Arrives in Belgium to Attend AU-EU Summit
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has arrived in the Belgian Capital, Brussels to attend the Sixth African Union (AU) and European Union (EU) Heads of State and Government Summit.

The Presidential plane carrying the Head of State, touched down at Brussels International Airport at 19:40 hours local time.
The President, who is accompanied by Minister of Finance and National Planning, Dr. SITUMBEKO MUSOKOTWANE was met on arrival by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Mr. STANLEY KAKUBO, Permanent Secretary Administration Mr. CHEMBO MBULA, Chargé d’ Affaires at the Zambian Embassy in Brussels, Mr. DONOVAN ZYAMBO and Defence Attaché General STEPHEN KABANDA.
President HICHILEMA will join other AU and EU leaders for the two-day Summit which officially opens tomorrow, Thursday 17th February, 2022.

The Summit which is being convened under the theme: “Africa and Europe: Two Continents with a Joint Vision for 2030”, will present a unique opportunity to lay the foundation for a renewed and deeper AU-EU partnership with greater cooperation for mutual benefit.

The leaders will discuss how both continents can build greater prosperity with the aim of launching an ambitious Africa-Europe Investment Package, taking into account global challenges such as climate change and the current health crisis.


President HICHILEMA is expected to participate in a series of thematic roundtables which include growth finance; health systems and vaccine production; agriculture and sustainable development; peace, security and governance, and private sector support and economic integration, among others.

On the margins of the Summit, President HICHILEMA is expected to hold meetings with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Commission Vice President, His Excellency Mr. JOSEP BORRELL FONTELLES, and President of the European Investment Bank (EIB), His Excellency Mr. WERNER HOYERN, among other high-level officials.

The President will also hold bilateral meetings on matters of mutual interest with different leaders of the Member States of both the European Union and the African

Previous articleConsortium of Civil Societies Seek Clarification from ECZ on the Continuous Voter Registration

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

President Hichilema Arrives in Belgium to Attend AU-EU Summit

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has arrived in the Belgian Capital, Brussels to attend the Sixth African Union (AU) and European...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Economic challenges have increased the vulnerability to abuse and exploitation in Zambia-IOM

General News Chief Editor - 0
The United Nations Agency called International Organization for Migration (IOM) has revealed that economic challenges coupled with the impact of Covid-19 have increased vulnerability...
Read more

ZESCO Price Action Shows New Dawn government is trying to please the IMF and not Zambians

General News Chief Editor - 3
Former Zambia's Ambassador to Ethiopia Emmanuel Mwamba has said that the removal of subsidies on electricity connection and meter separation fees as announced by...
Read more

UPND Government has ignored Tertiary Education-ZANEC

General News Chief Editor - 1
Zambia National Education Coalition (ZANEC) Executive Director George Hamusunga feels the new dawn administration has paid more attention to primary and secondary education while...
Read more

NGOCC calls for increased advocacy to ensure more women have access and control to land

General News Chief Editor - 1
The Non-Governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) has called for increased advocacy in a bid to ensure that more women have access and control...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.