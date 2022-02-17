President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has arrived in the Belgian Capital, Brussels to attend the Sixth African Union (AU) and European Union (EU) Heads of State and Government Summit.

The Presidential plane carrying the Head of State, touched down at Brussels International Airport at 19:40 hours local time.

The President, who is accompanied by Minister of Finance and National Planning, Dr. SITUMBEKO MUSOKOTWANE was met on arrival by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Mr. STANLEY KAKUBO, Permanent Secretary Administration Mr. CHEMBO MBULA, Chargé d’ Affaires at the Zambian Embassy in Brussels, Mr. DONOVAN ZYAMBO and Defence Attaché General STEPHEN KABANDA.

President HICHILEMA will join other AU and EU leaders for the two-day Summit which officially opens tomorrow, Thursday 17th February, 2022.

The Summit which is being convened under the theme: “Africa and Europe: Two Continents with a Joint Vision for 2030”, will present a unique opportunity to lay the foundation for a renewed and deeper AU-EU partnership with greater cooperation for mutual benefit.

The leaders will discuss how both continents can build greater prosperity with the aim of launching an ambitious Africa-Europe Investment Package, taking into account global challenges such as climate change and the current health crisis.



President HICHILEMA is expected to participate in a series of thematic roundtables which include growth finance; health systems and vaccine production; agriculture and sustainable development; peace, security and governance, and private sector support and economic integration, among others.

On the margins of the Summit, President HICHILEMA is expected to hold meetings with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Commission Vice President, His Excellency Mr. JOSEP BORRELL FONTELLES, and President of the European Investment Bank (EIB), His Excellency Mr. WERNER HOYERN, among other high-level officials.

The President will also hold bilateral meetings on matters of mutual interest with different leaders of the Member States of both the European Union and the African