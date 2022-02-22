9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Nawakwi in court over Ex husband’s estate

FDD President Edith Nawakwi has denied meddling in the administration of the estate of her late husband, Geoffrey Hambulo.

Ms. Nawakwi’s plea on this matter follows a complaint by her stepson, Dima Hambulo.

It is alleged that Ms. Nawakwi on dates unknown but between December 2021 and January 2022 moved a planter, Sherrer, fork lifter, cutter among others whose properties form part of the estate of the late Geoffrey Hambulo to her farm in Chisamba.

It has also been alleged that on the same dates, the accused declined to hand over keys to some properties forming part of the estate.

Other allegations are that Ms. Nawakwi on dates unknown but between 12 January 2022 and 25 January 2022 continued to tell people who are supposed to handover property forming part of the estate and the tenants renting flats at Plot No 54 Luwato Road in Lusaka’s Roma township to ignore the letters of Administration issued by the High Court of Zambia labeling them as fake so that she can collect the same.

The trial commences on April 1, 2022.

  1. So this woman will die just fighting people in her life? When is she going to have peace? What kind of life does she have? Her death will surely make many people feel relieved.

