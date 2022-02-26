9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, February 26, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Mining sector still Zambia’s highest Forex earner-Kabuswe

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Economy Mining sector still Zambia’s highest Forex earner-Kabuswe
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Minister of Mines and Mineral Development, Paul Kabuswe, says it is an indisputable fact that the mining sector has continued to make significant contributions to Zambia’s economic growth.

Mr. Kabuswe says the mining sector has significantly contributed to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) as well as government revenue through taxes and loyalties.

Speaking when he officiated at the Chamber of Mines Mineral exploration Indaba in Lusaka yesterday, Mr. Kabuswe said that mining remains one of the key growth sectors of Zambia’s economy.

He noted that government remains resolute to ensure an enabling investment environment that continues to attract investment in the mining sector.

“It is important to note that government is committed to see the country’s copper production increase steadily and that we take advantage of the current high prices on the world metal markets and derive maximum revenues,” he said.

The Minister of Mines added that it is envisaged that copper production will increase to over three million tonnes per year as pronounced by the Minister of Finance in the 2022 budget speech.

Mr. Kabuswe explained that government will work in close collaboration with key private sector institutions to re-orient the sector and create a competitive and thriving mining industry.

He said government will adopt measures such as the development of a stable and consistent fiscal regime and enhance exploration activities as well as promoting efficient utilisation of technology in the mining activities.

“As government, we remain supportive of the commitment of the Chamber of Mines in a quest to attain the set production target of three million tonnes of copper in the next 10 years,” Mr. Kabuswe said.

He has since thanked the Chamber of Mines for its efforts to organise the indaba which will help fulfil government’s agenda for the mining industry in Zambia.

And Chamber of Mines president, Godwin Beene, praised the new dawn administration for mapping up a transformative path for the Zambian economy to improve copper production.

Dr. Beene said in a speech read for him by Chamber of Mines Chief Executive Officer, Sokwani Chilembo that the Chamber envisages to record an increase in the production of copper and other minerals from the current 800,000 tons per annum to three million tonnes per annum.

“We are seeing such insatiable demand for the red metal to the extent that it is being called the new oil, so there is need to adopt a pragmatic mining centred strategy to economic growth,” he said.

He said mining has been the catalyst for many of the world’s great industrial revolutions, hence exploration must be harnessed to find new mineral deposits dotted across the country.

Previous articleNdola Teaching Hospital records a sharp rise in baby deliveries

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Mining sector still Zambia’s highest Forex earner-Kabuswe

Minister of Mines and Mineral Development, Paul Kabuswe, says it is an indisputable fact that the mining sector has...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Former Zambia Railways workers get their dues

Economy Chief Editor - 10
The Ministry of Justice has cleared off the principal amount due to all former Zambia Railways Limited workers amounting to K19.4 million. Minister...
Read more

Lending rates among commercial banks operating in Zambia have remained high

Economy Chief Editor - 9
Social Economist and Marketer Kelvin Chisanga says the Bank of Zambia‘s recent decision to maintain the monetary policy rate at 9% was inevitable. The Bank...
Read more

Zambia’s Inflation continues trending down, now at 14.2 from 15.1

Economy Chief Editor - 8
The country’s annual inflation for February 2022 has reduced to 14.2 percent from 15.1 percent recorded in January, 2022. Zambia Statistics Agency (ZAMSTATS-Interim Statistician-General Mulenga...
Read more

Oil Marketing Companies expects Fuel Pump Price to rise at the next review

Economy Chief Editor - 16
Oil Marketing Companies Association of Zambia (OMCAZ) has that that it is projecting at least a 2 percent upward adjustment in fuel pump prices...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.