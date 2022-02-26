9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, February 26, 2022
Ndola Teaching Hospital records a sharp rise in baby deliveries

Ndola Teaching Hospital (NTH) has recorded a sharp increase in the daily numbers of babies being delivered at the institution.

NTH Senior Medical Superintendent, Joseph Musowoya disclosed that the Hospital’s daily baby deliveries now stands at 42 on average, attributing the trend to population growth.

ZANIS reports that Dr. Musowoya said this when he received a donation of K12 thousand from the Engineering Institution of Zambia (EIZ) Ndola chapter on behalf of the hospital.

Dr. Musowoya stated that donated funds will be used to rehabilitate broken and rusty beds in the labour ward.

“The beds are rusty because of the decontamination that takes places. We have more, that are in a broken state and this donation will help the hospital to work on them,” Dr. Musowoya said.

He commended the EIZ for the donation which he said will put a smile on the faces of mothers as they give life.

Meanwhile NTH Obstetrician Jane Mumba outlined that the hospital recorded 7,754 babies in 2021, with the institution recording not less than 657 deliveries in a month.

Dr Mumba said on average, the institution is able to conduct 450 to 500 vaginal deliveries and 150 to 200 Caesarean deliveries in a month.

Dr. Mumba said as a result of the increase of deliveries, the hospital’s demand for blood has also risen.

Dr. Mumba urged the community to donate blood as the demand is high due to the rise in health complications being recorded as mothers give birth.

She cited some health complications as prolonged labour, bleeding, hypertensive and trauma from prolonged labour.

And EIZ Ndola chapter Chairperson, Joseph Malisawa said the donation of the K12 thousand is a beginning of the solid partnership between the two institutions.

Mr. Malisawa who is also Ndola Chamber of Commerce vice president assured that EIZ will be readily available for any engineering challenges that the hospital might need.

